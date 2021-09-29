Dr. Eugene Golts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Golts, MD
Overview of Dr. Eugene Golts, MD
Dr. Eugene Golts, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Golts works at
Dr. Golts' Office Locations
University of California San Diego Medical Center9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-6181Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Golts?
Upon meeting Dr Golts, I knew was was an amazing dr. He is very through, attentive, and caring. Dr Golts gained my trust within the 1st time of meeting him, I had seen several Dr at Loma Linda and by far, he was the right surgeon. Thank you Golts for going the extra mile.
About Dr. Eugene Golts, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1316000649
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golts works at
Dr. Golts has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Golts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.