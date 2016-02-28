Dr. Eugene Hansbrough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansbrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Hansbrough, MD
Overview of Dr. Eugene Hansbrough, MD
Dr. Eugene Hansbrough, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Hansbrough works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hansbrough's Office Locations
-
1
Clinic Pharmacy201 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 781-5111
-
2
PWR-Med Inc16 Municipal Dr, Arnold, MO 63010 Directions (636) 296-1093
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hansbrough?
He was professional in explaining procedure. Answered all questions. I do not require making a friend. My surgery was 100% successful.
About Dr. Eugene Hansbrough, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1861464828
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansbrough has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansbrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansbrough works at
Dr. Hansbrough has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansbrough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansbrough. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansbrough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansbrough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansbrough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.