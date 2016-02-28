See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bowling Green, KY
Dr. Eugene Hansbrough, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
1.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eugene Hansbrough, MD

Dr. Eugene Hansbrough, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.

Dr. Hansbrough works at Greenview Physicians Specialty Center - Urology Clinic in Bowling Green, KY with other offices in Arnold, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Hansbrough's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clinic Pharmacy
    201 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 781-5111
  2. 2
    PWR-Med Inc
    16 Municipal Dr, Arnold, MO 63010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 296-1093

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center At Bowling Green

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    He was professional in explaining procedure. Answered all questions. I do not require making a friend. My surgery was 100% successful.
    Peggy Bybee in Horse Cave, KY — Feb 28, 2016
    About Dr. Eugene Hansbrough, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861464828
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Hansbrough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansbrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hansbrough has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hansbrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hansbrough has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansbrough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansbrough. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansbrough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansbrough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansbrough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

