Dr. Eugene Hiben, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (72)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eugene Hiben, MD

Dr. Eugene Hiben, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Hiben works at Pediatrics Of Tampa Bay in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hiben's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jimmie Jean Wilbur MD PA
    13381 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 983-9495
  2. 2
    Pediatric Associates of Tampa
    13389 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 983-9495

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Circumcision
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis

Circumcision Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Eugene Hiben, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336178979
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Hiben, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hiben has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hiben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hiben works at Pediatrics Of Tampa Bay in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hiben’s profile.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiben. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiben.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

