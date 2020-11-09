Dr. Eugene Hiben, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Hiben, MD
Overview of Dr. Eugene Hiben, MD
Dr. Eugene Hiben, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Hiben works at
Dr. Hiben's Office Locations
-
1
Jimmie Jean Wilbur MD PA13381 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33617 Directions (813) 983-9495
-
2
Pediatric Associates of Tampa13389 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33617 Directions (813) 983-9495
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hiben?
We started with Dr. Hiben 17 years ago. He has treated all three of my babies. He is an amazing doctor. I cannot recommend him enough! He has amazing bedside manner, truly loves his patients, and is honest with his parents. We drive 45-60 minutes to see Dr. Hiben, because he is worth it.
About Dr. Eugene Hiben, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1336178979
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hiben has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hiben accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hiben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hiben works at
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiben. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiben.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.