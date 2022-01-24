Dr. Eugene Kallay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Kallay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eugene Kallay, MD
Dr. Eugene Kallay, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.
Dr. Kallay's Office Locations
Southeast Georgia Pediatrics1701 D Boulevard Sq, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 302-0937
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Satilla Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful for doctor Kallay and his Staff for prompt and correct diagnosis for our infant. They literally saved her life , when others would not listen and didn't do the correct diagnostic test, they knew exactly what to do. Once the diagnosis was confirmed they told us exactly what to do and where to go , even printed directions to Wolfsons Children's Hospital and had them waiting on us . I could never thank them enough. They are number one in my book and I am so grateful for them listening to me and doing all the right things to find out what the problem was and getting the urgent treatment she needed. I wished I could give them 100 stars ??
About Dr. Eugene Kallay, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1063595973
Education & Certifications
- Musc Medical Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kallay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kallay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kallay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kallay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kallay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.