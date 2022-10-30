Overview of Dr. Eugene Kaplan, MD

Dr. Eugene Kaplan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Kuybishev Medical Institute.



Dr. Kaplan works at Optimum Health Medical Group, PLLC in Schenectady, NY with other offices in Clifton Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.