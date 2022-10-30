See All Neurologists in Schenectady, NY
Dr. Eugene Kaplan, MD

Neurology
2.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eugene Kaplan, MD

Dr. Eugene Kaplan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Kuybishev Medical Institute.

Dr. Kaplan works at Optimum Health Medical Group, PLLC in Schenectady, NY with other offices in Clifton Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations

    Optimum Health Medical Group, PLLC
    600 McClellan St, Schenectady, NY 12304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 388-9900
    Neurologic and Stroke Care
    634 Plank Rd Ste 106, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 388-9900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Headache
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Sudoscan
Upper Back Pain
Arthritis
Baclofen Pump Therapy
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brain Disorders
Cancer Pain
Cancer Pain Management
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cervical Dystonia
Chronic Pain Management
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Elbow Pain
Knee Pain
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Neck Pain
Nerve Blocks
Neurological Diseases
Neurological Testing
Pain Management
Pelvic Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Shingles
Shoulder Pain
Soft Tissue Injections
Stroke
Stroke Prevention
Sweaty Palms
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Tic Disorders
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Trigger Finger
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Oct 30, 2022
    Very efficient. Thick accent but good manners. He was very helpful with my chronic migraines.
    — Oct 30, 2022
    About Dr. Eugene Kaplan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1215006531
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian-Columbia
    Residency
    • Albany Medical Center Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Kuybishev Medical Institute
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

