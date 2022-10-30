Dr. Eugene Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Kaplan, MD
Overview of Dr. Eugene Kaplan, MD
Dr. Eugene Kaplan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Kuybishev Medical Institute.
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
Optimum Health Medical Group, PLLC600 McClellan St, Schenectady, NY 12304 Directions (518) 388-9900
Neurologic and Stroke Care634 Plank Rd Ste 106, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 388-9900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very efficient. Thick accent but good manners. He was very helpful with my chronic migraines.
About Dr. Eugene Kaplan, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Kuybishev Medical Institute
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaplan speaks Russian.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
