Overview of Dr. Eugene Kim, MD

Dr. Eugene Kim, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Kidney & Hypertension Spec in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.