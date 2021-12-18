Dr. Eugene Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Kim, MD
Dr. Eugene Kim, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Banner University Medical Center-Phoenix1441 N 12th St Fl 3, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-5100
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Dr. Kim is very experienced and very caring. Excellent bedside manner. Reviewed all the information in my chart. My nurse said that if she had to have my procedure done, she would choose Dr. Kim to do it.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1770570293
- St Vincents Hosp MC
- St Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center of NY
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
