Overview

Dr. Eugene Kim, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Kim works at Banner University Medical Center-Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer and Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.