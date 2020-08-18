See All General Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Eugene Kim, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Eugene Kim, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (8)
Map Pin Small Beverly Hills, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Eugene Kim, MD

Dr. Eugene Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Kim works at Eugene Kim, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bedford Surgical Center Inc
    436 N Bedford Dr Ste 305, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 205-3546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?

Aug 18, 2020
He's thorough, kind, and professional. If you have researched with detail about breast augmentations, you'll feel comforted by David's abilities. His transparent knowledge online, and on his social media should answer most of the important questions many don't ask. One example is he doesn't actually touch the implants, which surprisingly many surgeons do. My only hangup is he wants to charge a $500 consultation fee. We already met on zoom. Real self said he charges, $200, and other reviews online say $100-200. I don't mind because I'm set on going with Dr. Kim. I'm now nervous he's going to try to price gauge on the actual surgery. I assume he'll charge me fairly as of now. We'll see in our pre-op. Either way, it's easy to see why David is the most popular surgeon in LA.
Aika — Aug 18, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Eugene Kim, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eugene Kim, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kim to family and friends

Dr. Kim's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kim

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eugene Kim, MD.

About Dr. Eugene Kim, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1780864504
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • The Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery Institute
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Residency
Internship
  • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Internship
Medical Education
  • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Dartmouth
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eugene Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Eugene Kim, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.