Dr. Eugene Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plains, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Linden Medical Group in Plains, PA with other offices in Kingston, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.