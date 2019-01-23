Overview of Dr. Eugene Kubitz, DPM

Dr. Eugene Kubitz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sandusky, OH.



Dr. Kubitz works at NOMS Healthcare in Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.