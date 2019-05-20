Dr. Eugene Kulaga, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Kulaga, DDS
Dr. Eugene Kulaga, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nokomis, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Kulaga works at
Nokomis Dental Care1200 Tamiami Trl N, Nokomis, FL 34275 Directions (941) 900-4044Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kulaga?
The staff at the Smile Centre provided a wonderful experience. Everyone was warm, friendly, and very accommodating to my needs. I am very impressed with the amount of precision, patience, and care they gave to me and would recommend to all.
About Dr. Eugene Kulaga, DDS
- 40 years of experience
- 1164738472
Education & Certifications
- American Academy For Functional Orthodontics|American Academy of Craniofacial Pain|American Academy Of Pain Management|Fellow Academy of General Dentistry|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulaga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulaga accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kulaga using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kulaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulaga works at
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulaga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulaga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.