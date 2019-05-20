See All General Dentists in Nokomis, FL
Dr. Eugene Kulaga, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Eugene Kulaga, DDS

Dentistry
4.7 (74)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eugene Kulaga, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nokomis, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Kulaga works at Nokomis Dental Care in Nokomis, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nokomis Dental Care
    1200 Tamiami Trl N, Nokomis, FL 34275 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 900-4044
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clear Ceramic Braces Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Clear Retainer Chevron Icon
ClearCorrect™ Invisible Braces Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Computer Imaging for Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Contouring (Dental) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
Deep Bleaching Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Adjustment Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Gum Flap Surgery Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Imaging Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis, Adult Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis, Child Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Device Implantation and Extraction Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Digital Impression System Chevron Icon
Digital Tomography Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Diode Laser Soft Tissue Treatment Chevron Icon
e.max® Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Edgewise Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Electrocautery Chevron Icon
Electrosurgery Chevron Icon
Endodontic Retreatment Chevron Icon
Endodontic Surgery Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Essix Retainer Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Fixed Orthodontic Correction Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Varnish Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Glow in the Dark Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Gold Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Gold Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Hawley Retainer Chevron Icon
i-CAT® 3D Dental Imaging Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Consultation Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Impression Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
KöR Whitening Deep Bleaching™ Chevron Icon
Laser Assisted Periodontal Therapy Chevron Icon
Laser Cavity Detection Chevron Icon
Laser Lingual Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Laser Maxillary Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Laser Microsurgery Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Light Activated Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Limited Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
MDI Mini Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Microscope-Aided Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Microsonic Dental Cleanings Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Molar Endodontics Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Panoramic and Cephalometric Digital Dental X-Rays Chevron Icon
Panorex FMX Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Permanent Retainer Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Pocket Depth Measurement Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Power Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Preseason Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Propel® Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Prophy Jet Air Polishing Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Rotary Endodontics Chevron Icon
Same-Day Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Scaling and Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sedation Endodontics Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Single Visit Root Canals Chevron Icon
Sinus Augmentation Chevron Icon
Six Month Smiles Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth Preparation for Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Tooth Replant Chevron Icon
Tooth-Borne Denture Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injury Treatment Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kulaga?

    May 20, 2019
    The staff at the Smile Centre provided a wonderful experience. Everyone was warm, friendly, and very accommodating to my needs. I am very impressed with the amount of precision, patience, and care they gave to me and would recommend to all.
    — May 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eugene Kulaga, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eugene Kulaga, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kulaga to family and friends

    Dr. Kulaga's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kulaga

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eugene Kulaga, DDS.

    About Dr. Eugene Kulaga, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164738472
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy For Functional Orthodontics|American Academy of Craniofacial Pain|American Academy Of Pain Management|Fellow Academy of General Dentistry|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Kulaga, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kulaga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kulaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kulaga works at Nokomis Dental Care in Nokomis, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kulaga’s profile.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulaga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulaga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.