Dr. Eugene Kwon, MD
Overview of Dr. Eugene Kwon, MD
Dr. Eugene Kwon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN.
Dr. Kwon's Office Locations
Rochester - Surgery200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 577-5293
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I want to first give a big thank you to Dr. Kwon and his team. I was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer at 58 years old. This diagnosis after having physicals every year and having no symptoms was a shock. Then to find the right doctor for treatment was not an easy journey. Dr. Kwon was not the first doctor that I sought an opinion from but from our first meeting I knew he was the one I wanted in my corner as I fought this battle. He is passionate about finding the best approach for your cancer not just the standard one. Hope is a huge aspect in a person’s battle with cancer and to have a doctor and his team instill that in their patients is rare. Dr. Kwon's intelligence, a drive to find the best treatment, a caring attitude and a down to earth approach make him second to none. My last scan showed no active cancer and I owe this to Dr. Kwon and his team. I still have treatments to go through, but I have hope. My family and I thank you Dr. Kwon!
About Dr. Eugene Kwon, MD
- Urology
- English
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
