See All Urologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Eugene Kwon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Eugene Kwon, MD

Urology
5.0 (141)
Map Pin Small Rochester, MN
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Eugene Kwon, MD

Dr. Eugene Kwon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Kwon works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kwon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Surgery
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 577-5293

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Syphilis Screening
STD Screening
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Syphilis Screening
STD Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 141 ratings
    Patient Ratings (141)
    5 Star
    (140)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kwon?

    Feb 04, 2023
    I want to first give a big thank you to Dr. Kwon and his team. I was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer at 58 years old. This diagnosis after having physicals every year and having no symptoms was a shock. Then to find the right doctor for treatment was not an easy journey. Dr. Kwon was not the first doctor that I sought an opinion from but from our first meeting I knew he was the one I wanted in my corner as I fought this battle. He is passionate about finding the best approach for your cancer not just the standard one. Hope is a huge aspect in a person’s battle with cancer and to have a doctor and his team instill that in their patients is rare. Dr. Kwon's intelligence, a drive to find the best treatment, a caring attitude and a down to earth approach make him second to none. My last scan showed no active cancer and I owe this to Dr. Kwon and his team. I still have treatments to go through, but I have hope. My family and I thank you Dr. Kwon!
    S. Daily — Feb 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eugene Kwon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eugene Kwon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kwon to family and friends

    Dr. Kwon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kwon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eugene Kwon, MD.

    About Dr. Eugene Kwon, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699754168
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Kwon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kwon works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Kwon’s profile.

    Dr. Kwon has seen patients for Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    141 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.