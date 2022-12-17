Overview

Dr. Eugene Lam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lam works at Desert Care Network in La Quinta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.