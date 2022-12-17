Dr. Lam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eugene Lam, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Lam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology47647 Caleo Bay Dr Ste 210, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 771-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I requested a new patient visit to help come up with a plan to manage periodic flare ups of my longstanding GERD. I took a chance based on good reviews that Dr. Lam might help me with this & respect my desire to stay away from any medical procedures at this time & give things a chance to settle down. He was great to talk to. He took lots of time to get my background medical history and came up with a plan and let me know he was there if I decided I needed a diagnostic procedure in the future. He really explained what was going on and the best way to take my meds to make sure they were most effective in controlling my GERD. Highly recommend Dr. Lam. Office staff very helpful and LOVED the Video visit option during this COVID surge (again).
About Dr. Eugene Lam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043257769
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Gastroenterology Fellowship
- Boston Med Center
- Boston Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Swarthmore College
