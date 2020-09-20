Dr. Eugene Laveroni, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laveroni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Laveroni, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eugene Laveroni, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
Beaumont Vascular Surgery Center28011 Grand River Ave Ste 300, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (947) 521-8829
Botsford Vascular Surgery Center28100 Grand River Ave Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (947) 521-8829Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
I have been a patient of Dr Laveroni for 24 years. He has performed 4 surgeries on me. He is a very dedicated doctor that works many hours to care for his patients.
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1285621474
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery and General Vascular Surgery
Dr. Laveroni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laveroni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Laveroni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laveroni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laveroni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laveroni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.