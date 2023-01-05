Dr. Lepine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eugene Lepine, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Lepine, MD is a Dermatologist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Rock Hill Dermatology Center1533 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 328-1831
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been coming to RH Dermatology for 40 years to see Dr. Lepine who has also treated my children and spouse. As Dr. Lepine has reduced his work schedule, I started seeing Sanaya Gandhi, MPAS,PA-C. Ms. Gandhi is attentive and caring who listened to my concerns. She has good attention to detail, and is knowledgeable about the latest treatments. I anticipate seeing her for many years in the future as she takes over my skin care.
About Dr. Eugene Lepine, MD
- Dermatology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1508864927
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lepine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lepine has seen patients for Warts, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lepine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lepine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lepine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.