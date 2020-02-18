Dr. Eugene Libby, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Libby, DO
Overview of Dr. Eugene Libby, DO
Dr. Eugene Libby, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Libby's Office Locations
- 1 4750 W Oakey Blvd Ste 2B, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 724-8877
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Libby?
I have had nothing but great visits with Dr. Libby. He has always been very informative and honest. He is sympathic to your needs. I think some people do not like him because he is very up front and honest. He understands what you are dealing with but he doesn't "baby" you like most people expect from a Dr. He actually was a little amazed when I didn't cry when he gave me a cortisone shot. I really like a no nonsense Dr. He doesn't keep asking you to come back over and over. He wants to help you so you DON'T have to keep coming back.
About Dr. Eugene Libby, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1376550434
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Libby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Libby accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Libby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Libby has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Libby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Libby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Libby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Libby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Libby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.