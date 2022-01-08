Dr. Eugene Licht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Licht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Licht, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Licht, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wading River, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Cornell University and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Locations
Long Island Digestive Disease Consultants Gastroenterology at Wading River271 New York # 25A, Wading River, NY 11792 Directions (631) 751-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Licht for several years now. In addition to his fine medical training I’m impressed with the time he takes during office visits to answer all of my questions and concerns. I highly recommend Dr. Licht.
About Dr. Eugene Licht, MD
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Licht has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Licht accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Licht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Licht has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Barrett's Esophagus and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Licht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Licht. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Licht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Licht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Licht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.