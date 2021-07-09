See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Valparaiso, IN
Dr. Eugene Lin, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (26)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eugene Lin, MD

Dr. Eugene Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Michigan City and Northwest Health- Porter.

Dr. Lin works at Franciscan Physician Network Schererville Health Center in Valparaiso, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lin's Office Locations

    Chicago Heart and Vascular Consultants, Ltd
    2421 Laporte Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383 (219) 462-4167

  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Franciscan Health Michigan City
  • Northwest Health- Porter

Liver Damage from Alcohol
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
  View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swimmer's Ear
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 09, 2021
    He listens well and has really good advice and knows what medicine to take. He is very knowledgeable and I’m lucky to have him as a doctor.
    Will Rieger — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Eugene Lin, MD

    Internal Medicine
    27 years of experience
    English, Chinese
    1972595726
    Education & Certifications

    INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Indiana University
    Indiana University School of Medicine
    Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lin works at Franciscan Physician Network Schererville Health Center in Valparaiso, IN. View the full address on Dr. Lin’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

