Dr. Eugene Liu, MD
Dr. Eugene Liu, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.
Restoration Sports & Spine Center888 Park Ave, New York, NY 10075 Directions (888) 577-7263
Restoration Sports & Spine Center18 Ashford Ave, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522 Directions (888) 577-7263Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Liu is excellent. I have been a patient for 5+ years and have been through staff and office location changes. He has cut down on the long wait times. Yes, sometimes you may wait, but this indicates the medical staff takes their time, both listening and performing procedures. The office staff is always competent and friendly. Bottom line - Dr. Liu (and PA Chuck, who by the way, is the most knowledgeable and truly caring PA I’ve ever encountered) are worth the best.
- Pain Management
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- New England Med Center Hosps
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Trigger Point Injection and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
