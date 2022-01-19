Overview of Dr. Eugene Liu, MD

Dr. Eugene Liu, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.



Dr. Liu works at Restoration Sports & Spine Center in New York, NY with other offices in Dobbs Ferry, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Trigger Point Injection and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.