Dr. Eugene Liu, MD

Pain Management
3.4 (39)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eugene Liu, MD

Dr. Eugene Liu, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.

Dr. Liu works at Restoration Sports & Spine Center in New York, NY with other offices in Dobbs Ferry, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Trigger Point Injection and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Restoration Sports & Spine Center
    888 Park Ave, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 577-7263
  2. 2
    Restoration Sports & Spine Center
    18 Ashford Ave, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 577-7263
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Trigger Point Injection
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Fibromyalgia
Trigger Point Injection
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Eugene Liu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1467679944
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New England Med Center Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Trigger Point Injection and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

