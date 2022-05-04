Dr. Eugene Lou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Lou, MD
Overview of Dr. Eugene Lou, MD
Dr. Eugene Lou, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Lou's Office Locations
Southeast Texas Orthopedic Surgery Group915 Gessner Rd Ste 470, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 722-7454
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Relieved my pain! Dr. Lou is straight to the point and excels in both patient care and knowledge. He suspected bone spur which was confirmed through testing. Within a few days I was in surgery and now in recovery. I’d like to say I’m moving freely but it will take more than a few days! Highly recommend. His staff is also excellent. Never seen a doctor actually keep to appointment schedule…it’s a wonder!
About Dr. Eugene Lou, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1881682201
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lou accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lou has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lou speaks Chinese and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lou.
