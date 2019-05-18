Dr. Eugene Macdonald, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macdonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Macdonald, DPM
Overview of Dr. Eugene Macdonald, DPM
Dr. Eugene Macdonald, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Marion, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.
Dr. Macdonald works at
Dr. Macdonald's Office Locations
-
1
Apex Podiatry2020 S Western Ave, Marion, IN 46953 Directions (765) 662-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macdonald?
I think he is a wonderful Podiatrist. Just had surgery last week and I would recommend him any time. No pain or discomfort! i have been going to him for years.
About Dr. Eugene Macdonald, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1760489702
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macdonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macdonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macdonald works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Macdonald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macdonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macdonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.