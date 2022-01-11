Dr. Eugene Mackie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Mackie, MD
Overview of Dr. Eugene Mackie, MD
Dr. Eugene Mackie, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Mackie works at
Dr. Mackie's Office Locations
Procare Health Services Inc2401 Cornerstone Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 631-2957
Cornerstone Regional Hospital2302 Cornerstone Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 631-2957
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I loved loved loved this doctor and his staff. After I went in with what was an enormous bilateral ear infection, I was treated immediately and he started me on medication and shots. Best service I've ever gotten compared to other doctor offices I've been to. Thank you SO much Dr Mackie and Amazing Staff
About Dr. Eugene Mackie, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1407801103
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
