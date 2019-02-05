Dr. Eugene Mandrea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Mandrea, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Mandrea, MD is a Dermatologist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PARIS JUNIOR COLLEGE.
Locations
1
Illinois Dermatology Institute LLC7530 W College Dr Ste D, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 671-1374
- 2 7300 W College Dr Ste 1NW, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 671-1374
3
Chicago Anesthesiology Pain Specialists LLC3000 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 281-9200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mandrea and his staff were very informative and professional. He explained things thoroughly and also took the time to listen when I had questions or concerns. I will definitely be back to see him again.
About Dr. Eugene Mandrea, MD
- Dermatology
- 65 years of experience
- English, French
- 1891786067
Education & Certifications
- PARIS JUNIOR COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandrea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandrea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandrea has seen patients for Dermatitis, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandrea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mandrea speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandrea. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandrea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandrea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandrea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.