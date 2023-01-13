Dr. Eugene May, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene May, MD
Overview of Dr. Eugene May, MD
Dr. Eugene May, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus.
Dr. May's Office Locations
Harborview Division-kc Public Health908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 744-2020Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. May for many years. He is a Neuro-ophthalmologist and one of his specialties is MS. I get a very thorough eye exam before I see Dr. May. He looks at the results of that exam and then talks to me about any concerns I might have. He answers any questions I might ask. Dr. May is a lovely doctor/human being. PS I have seen him at many MS events through the years.
About Dr. Eugene May, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. May has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. May accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. May has seen patients for Diplopia, Optic Neuritis and Nystagmus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. May on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.
