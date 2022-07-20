Overview

Dr. Eugene Mayeaux, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Mayeaux works at Tidelands Health Wound Healing Center in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Georgetown, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.