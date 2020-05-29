Dr. Eugene McCoskey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCoskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene McCoskey, DO
Overview of Dr. Eugene McCoskey, DO
Dr. Eugene McCoskey, DO is a Pulmonologist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. McCoskey's Office Locations
Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates1689 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 441-1111MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday1:00pm - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was rushed to Emergency Room. Trouble breathing. ER got me stabilized. Dr McCoskey checked all my pertinent tests and info. Two days later he did a Bronchoscopy and found I had a bad strain of Bacterial Pneumonia that was not showing up on tests except for chest x-ray and CT Scan. He got everything, put me on proper medication, oxigen and breathing spirometers. I spent 10 days in the hospital. He was there every day. He saved my life. If I had waited two more days , they said I would have died. Him and Dr Scott Nelson are anazing. I am 70 years and now I'm back to playing with my Great-grandchildren.
About Dr. Eugene McCoskey, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- E Tn University J H Quillen College Med
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
