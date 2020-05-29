Overview of Dr. Eugene McCoskey, DO

Dr. Eugene McCoskey, DO is a Pulmonologist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. McCoskey works at North Florida Surgeons Colon and Rectal Associates Fleming Island in Fleming Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

