Overview

Dr. Eugene Melvin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Melvin works at Pain Center of Central Fl PA in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.