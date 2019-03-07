Overview

Dr. Eugene Merecki, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Malta, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Merecki works at Malta Family Medicine in Malta, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.