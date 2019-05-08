Dr. Eugene Ng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Ng, MD
Overview of Dr. Eugene Ng, MD
Dr. Eugene Ng, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Ng's Office Locations
1
Compassionate Eye Care Inc.615 Piikoi St Ste 1510, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 356-3820
2
Eugene W.m. Ng M.d. Llc.1178 Kinoole St Ste A, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 356-3820
- 3 75-170 Hualalai Rd Ste B105, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 356-3820
4
Hilo Office899 Ululani St Ste 2, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 356-3820
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
In a recent rating, I rated Dr. Ng outstanding following treatment for CRVO, a vitrectomy, and cataract surgery. Unfortunately, following a week or two after cataract surgery, the results have proven to be poor at best. After not being able to reach Dr. Ng who was in Guam and experiencing extremely cloudy vision, I was referred to another ophthalmologist who has been striving to arrive at a possible cause and treatment for this problem which has left me practically blind in my left eye. The issue I now have with Dr. Ng is that he may be difficult to reach in an emergency as he apparently travels a great deal to his other offices including Guam, and in that regard, I feel I was premature in my prior rating and must follow with a reduced one.
About Dr. Eugene Ng, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
