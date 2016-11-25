Dr. Eugene Nightingale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nightingale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Nightingale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugene Nightingale, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Duluth, MN. They completed their residency with C F Menninger Mem Hospital|Menninger School Psychiatry|Rush Presby St Luke's M C
Dr. Nightingale works at
Locations
Office502 E 2nd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 786-1186
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very funny, understanding, and smart, listens to his patients over anyone he's a good doctor not a lot left
About Dr. Eugene Nightingale, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1508946088
Education & Certifications
- C F Menninger Mem Hospital|Menninger School Psychiatry|Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nightingale has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nightingale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nightingale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nightingale has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nightingale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nightingale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nightingale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nightingale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nightingale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.