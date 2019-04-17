Dr. Eugene Pak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Pak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eugene Pak, MD
Dr. Eugene Pak, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Pak works at
Dr. Pak's Office Locations
-
1
Loma Linda University Pain Mgmt11406 Loma Linda Dr Ste 300, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-6277
- 2 425 W 59th St # 6A, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-6521
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr pak is a great doctor he treated me for headaches and other issues I was having just wish he wouldn't of left the Wichita falls area. He may not have all the answers but he never gives up on trying to find out what's going on with you . He is greatly missed in Tx maybe one day he will be back . God Bless You Dr. Pack
About Dr. Eugene Pak, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1407891658
Education & Certifications
- Evanston/northwestern Hospital
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pak works at
Dr. Pak has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pak speaks Korean.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Pak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pak.
