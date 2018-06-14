See All Podiatrists in Altamonte Springs, FL
Dr. Eugene Pascarella, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Altamonte Springs, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Eugene Pascarella, DPM

Dr. Eugene Pascarella, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Pascarella works at Foot & Ankle Associates of Florida in Altamonte Springs, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pascarella's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Associates of Florida
    661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 210, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 339-7759
  2. 2
    Foot and Ankle Associates Of FL
    206 W Oak St Ste A, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 935-0008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jodi Holden in Lake Mary, FL — Jun 14, 2018
    About Dr. Eugene Pascarella, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821100975
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Florida Hospital East Orlando
    Medical Education
    • Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Phoenix
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Pascarella, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pascarella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pascarella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pascarella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pascarella has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pascarella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pascarella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pascarella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pascarella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pascarella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

