Dr. Eugene G Pereira, MD

Pain Medicine
3.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eugene G Pereira, MD

Dr. Eugene G Pereira, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Osprey, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Johns Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Pereira works at Sarasota Memorial Hlth Cr Cr in Osprey, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pereira's Office Locations

    Blackburn Point Pain Care Center
    929 S Tamiami Trl Ste 206, Osprey, FL 34229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Sarasota Memorial Pain Care Ctr
    1540 S Tamiami Trl Fl 1, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 917-4500
    Spineugenix
    2030 Bee Ridge Rd Ste B, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 845-0233

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Upper Back Pain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Spondylitis
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cancer Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Pathological Spine Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Abdominal Pain
Autonomic Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Breast Pain
Cancer Pain Management
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Celiac Plexus Block
Cervical Spondylitis
Cervical Sprain
Cervicogenic Headache
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Discogenic Pain
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA)
Facet Joint Pain
Flank Pain
Hip Pain
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hypertension
Hypotension
Joint Pain
Knee Pain
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Lumbar Sprain
Myelopathy
Myofascial Pain
Neck Pain
Nerve Pain
Neurostimulation
Non-Cardiac Chest Pain
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pain Disorder
Pain Management
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phantom Limb Pain
Pinched Nerve in Back
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Radiculitis
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Compression Fracture
Spinal Cord Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertebral Compression Fractures
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 25, 2021
    Dr. Periera is an excellent physician and surgeon. I had a compression fracture of my L2 vertebra. After being in excruciating sin for weeks, I was finally referred to Dr. Periera. He inserted a Spinejack to lift up the fractured part of my vertebra. I woke up in the recovery room pain free and have been ever since! Thank you Dr. Periera!
    About Dr. Eugene G Pereira, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1578664751
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Robert C Byrd Health Sciences Center Of W. Virginia University
    Residency
    • Anesthesiology
    Medical Education
    • Saint Johns Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • St. John's Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene G Pereira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pereira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pereira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pereira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pereira has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pereira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pereira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pereira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pereira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pereira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

