Dr. Eugene Potesta Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Eugene Potesta Jr, MD
Dr. Eugene Potesta Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Dr. Potesta Jr's Office Locations
Fifth Ave. Otolaryngologists Inc.7227 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 629-2144
St Elizabeth Health Center1044 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 746-7211
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Potesta was so kind, he listened, asked relevant questions, took my concerns seriously.
About Dr. Eugene Potesta Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potesta Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potesta Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potesta Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potesta Jr has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potesta Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Potesta Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potesta Jr.
