Overview of Dr. Eugene Potesta Jr, MD

Dr. Eugene Potesta Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Potesta Jr works at Fifth Avenue Otolaryngology in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.