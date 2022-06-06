See All Urologists in Lancaster, CA
Dr. Eugene Rajaratnam, MD

Urology
3.3 (16)
Map Pin Small Lancaster, CA
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eugene Rajaratnam, MD

Dr. Eugene Rajaratnam, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Ridgecrest Regional Hospital and Southern Inyo Hospital.

Dr. Rajaratnam works at Antelope Valley Impotence Incon in Lancaster, CA with other offices in Ridgecrest, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rajaratnam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Antelope Valley Impotence & Incontinence Medical Center Inc.
    44241 15th St W Ste 101, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 945-0601
  2. 2
    Regional Valley Surgery Center
    1720 W Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 940-6060
  3. 3
    44830 Valley Central Way Ste 108, Lancaster, CA 93536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 940-6060
  4. 4
    Lancaster Cardiology Medical Group Inc
    1535 N China Lake Blvd Ste B, Ridgecrest, CA 93555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 446-2023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital
  • Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
  • Southern Inyo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Eugene Rajaratnam, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1386739027
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eugene Rajaratnam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajaratnam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rajaratnam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rajaratnam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rajaratnam has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajaratnam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajaratnam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajaratnam.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajaratnam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajaratnam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

