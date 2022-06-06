Dr. Eugene Rajaratnam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajaratnam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Rajaratnam, MD
Dr. Eugene Rajaratnam, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Ridgecrest Regional Hospital and Southern Inyo Hospital.
Antelope Valley Impotence & Incontinence Medical Center Inc.44241 15th St W Ste 101, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 945-0601
Regional Valley Surgery Center1720 W Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 940-6060
- 3 44830 Valley Central Way Ste 108, Lancaster, CA 93536 Directions (661) 940-6060
Lancaster Cardiology Medical Group Inc1535 N China Lake Blvd Ste B, Ridgecrest, CA 93555 Directions (760) 446-2023
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
- Southern Inyo Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Rajaratnam?
I know Dr. Raj thru CA Wellness Institute where I have utilized his offered service by Carol Christian. Colonics, Oncamned, Ozone, IV drip therapy, blood testing. I know him to be a caring, highly competent professional. He helped me when I was in a medical bind and I know who I need to call to discuss my medical health.
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1386739027
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Rajaratnam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajaratnam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajaratnam has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajaratnam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajaratnam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajaratnam.
