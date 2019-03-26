Dr. Eugene Rosenthall, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Rosenthall, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eugene Rosenthall, DPM
Dr. Eugene Rosenthall, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenthall works at
Dr. Rosenthall's Office Locations
Eugene Mark Rosenthall DPM4500 E 9th Ave Ste 510S, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0612
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenthall?
Went to Dr. Rosenthall for pain in my little toe. He was phenomenal! Dr. Rosenthall diagnosed my problem immediately,did X-ray to confirm. I explained that I was hiking the PCT trail in April and hoped he could help with the pain and fix the toe. I needed hammertoe surgery. In order for me to heal I needed the surgery right away. He scheduled me for Friday the same week. Dr. Rosenthall did my surgery during an office day for him and he did it on his lunch hour. I’m 6 weeks post surgery, no pain!
About Dr. Eugene Rosenthall, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1093713265
Education & Certifications
- Penninsula Hospital Center
- Penninsula Hospital Center
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthall works at
Dr. Rosenthall has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.