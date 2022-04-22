Dr. Eugene Shieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Shieh, MD
Overview of Dr. Eugene Shieh, MD
Dr. Eugene Shieh, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They completed their residency with Kaiser West Los Angeles Medical Center
Dr. Shieh works at
Dr. Shieh's Office Locations
-
1
Genesis Care Usa of Florida LLC225 Chimney Corner Ln Ste 1011, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 275-1820
-
2
Good Samaritan Medical Center1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 472-1272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Associates in Radiation Oncology Services10141 FOREST HILL BLVD, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 744-4400
-
4
Genesiscare Usa of Florida LLC10335 N Military Trl Ste C, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 624-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shieh?
Dr.Shieh and his staff are exceptional. You never feel rushed speaking with the doctor and he makes sure all your questions are answered. Dr. Shieh and his team offer friendly, upbeat and compassionate care. There is never long wait times and it is very organized. This is the way health should be provided!
About Dr. Eugene Shieh, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, Chinese
- 1518057629
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser West Los Angeles Medical Center
- George Washington University Hospital
- New York University
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shieh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shieh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shieh works at
Dr. Shieh speaks Chinese.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shieh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shieh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.