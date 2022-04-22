See All Radiation Oncologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Eugene Shieh, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (27)
Map Pin Small Jupiter, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Eugene Shieh, MD

Dr. Eugene Shieh, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They completed their residency with Kaiser West Los Angeles Medical Center

Dr. Shieh works at GenesisCare in Jupiter, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Wellington, FL and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shieh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis Care Usa of Florida LLC
    225 Chimney Corner Ln Ste 1011, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 275-1820
  2. 2
    Good Samaritan Medical Center
    1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 472-1272
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Associates in Radiation Oncology Services
    10141 FOREST HILL BLVD, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 744-4400
  4. 4
    Genesiscare Usa of Florida LLC
    10335 N Military Trl Ste C, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 624-1717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Vulvar Cancer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Eugene Shieh, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    English, Chinese
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    1518057629
    • 1518057629
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser West Los Angeles Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • George Washington University Hospital
    Internship
    New York University
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School
    Radiation Oncology
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Shieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shieh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shieh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shieh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

