Dr. Eugene Shostak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shostak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Shostak, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eugene Shostak, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Shostak works at
Weill Cornell Medicine Center2625 E 14th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (212) 746-6275
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Extremely knowledgeable and very helpful in explaining the procedure and what results were expected. Eased our concerns about the procedure and everything just as he said they would. This procedure probably saved my wife's life. Great communication prior to and follow up afterward. Dr. Shostak is the best of the best as far as I am concerned. Thank You.
About Dr. Eugene Shostak, MD
- 16 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1851574453
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Harvard|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Med Ctr
- Lahey Clin Med Ctr
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shostak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shostak accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shostak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shostak works at
Dr. Shostak has seen patients for Bronchoscopy, Thoracentesis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shostak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shostak speaks Russian.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Shostak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shostak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shostak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shostak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.