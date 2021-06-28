Overview of Dr. Eugene Slocum, MD

Dr. Eugene Slocum, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from St Georges University and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Livingston Healthcare.



Dr. Slocum works at Bridger Orthopedic in Bozeman, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.