Dr. Eugene Strasser, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (79)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eugene Strasser, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Strasser works at Cosmeplast in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Eugene J. Strasser M.d., P.a., F.a.c.s.
    1505 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 755-3888
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jan 24, 2023
    Dr. Strasser and his staff are friendly and attentive. They always follow up, and answer any questions that you may have. They offer suggestions if appropriate. They don't over schedule and the wait times are kept to a minimum. Dr. Strasser and his staff are professional and deserve to be on the top shelf.
    Sandra Mouser — Jan 24, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Eugene Strasser, MD
    About Dr. Eugene Strasser, MD

Specialties

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114992906
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    Residency
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Strasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strasser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strasser works at Cosmeplast in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Strasser’s profile.

    Dr. Strasser has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Strasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strasser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

