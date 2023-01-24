Dr. Eugene Strasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Strasser, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Strasser, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Strasser works at
Locations
-
1
Eugene J. Strasser M.d., P.a., F.a.c.s.1505 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 755-3888Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strasser?
Dr. Strasser and his staff are friendly and attentive. They always follow up, and answer any questions that you may have. They offer suggestions if appropriate. They don't over schedule and the wait times are kept to a minimum. Dr. Strasser and his staff are professional and deserve to be on the top shelf.
About Dr. Eugene Strasser, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114992906
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- U Hosp
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strasser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strasser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strasser works at
Dr. Strasser has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strasser speaks Spanish.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Strasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.