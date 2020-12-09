See All Vascular Surgeons in Tinley Park, IL
Dr. Eugene Tanquilut, DO

Vascular Surgery
4.8 (40)
Map Pin Small Tinley Park, IL
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eugene Tanquilut, DO

Dr. Eugene Tanquilut, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Advocate Trinity Hospital, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Tanquilut works at Vascular Specialists in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Olympia Fields, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tanquilut's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular Specialists
    8505 183rd St Ste A, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 824-4406
  2. 2
    Vascular Specialists
    20060 Governors Dr Ste 102, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 824-4406
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate South Suburban Hospital
  • Advocate Trinity Hospital
  • Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
  • Palos Community Hospital
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Eugene Tanquilut, DO

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043215148
    Education & Certifications

    • The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    • Cornell U/St Barnabas Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Board Certifications
    • General Vascular Surgery
