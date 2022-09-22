Dr. Eugene Tolunsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolunsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Tolunsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eugene Tolunsky, MD
Dr. Eugene Tolunsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.
Dr. Tolunsky works at
Dr. Tolunsky's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
- 2 110 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 242-1485
-
3
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC185 Route 312, Brewster, NY 10509 Directions (845) 278-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tolunsky?
Outstanding physician. Thorough examination. Leaves no stone unturned answers all questions in a relaxed non hurried fashion. Personable, friendly, easy to talk to and understand. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Eugene Tolunsky, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1023057783
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolunsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolunsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolunsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolunsky works at
Dr. Tolunsky has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Migraine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tolunsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tolunsky speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolunsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolunsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolunsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolunsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.