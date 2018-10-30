See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Eugene Wolf, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (7)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eugene Wolf, MD

Dr. Eugene Wolf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ufr Medicale Paris Ile-De-France Ouest, Universite Versailles Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines (Uvsq) and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Wolf works at Pacific Heights Surgery Center of San Francisco L in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wolf's Office Locations

    Pacific Heights Surgery Center of San Francisco L
    3000 California St Fl 2, San Francisco, CA 94115 (415) 563-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Adhesive Capsulitis
Back Pain
Bursitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Back Pain
Bursitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 30, 2018
    The best of the best, I had Sever pain in my right shoulder, tha pain was so sever I couldn’t do my day in and out normal things in life, I had the surgery in 2001 dr eugene wolf operated on my shoulder, since then, I have recovered completely from my pain and life is beutifle without pain, thank u dr wolf for everything
    Sohair Abdelkader in San Francisco , CA — Oct 30, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eugene Wolf, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386683621
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • National Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lamentin Hospital (Martinique, French West Indies)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ufr Medicale Paris Ile-De-France Ouest, Universite Versailles Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines (Uvsq)
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolf works at Pacific Heights Surgery Center of San Francisco L in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wolf’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

