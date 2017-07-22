Dr. Eugene Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Yang, MD
Overview of Dr. Eugene Yang, MD
Dr. Eugene Yang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
Sports Medicine Center at Eastside Specialty Center3100 NORTHUP WAY, Bellevue, WA 98004 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yang has been my cardiologist for many years and it one of the most competent and capable DRs I have ever seen. I confidently recommend him.
About Dr. Eugene Yang, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- Stanford University Hospital
- Stanford Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Yang works at
