Overview of Dr. Eugene Yang, MD

Dr. Eugene Yang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at Pelvic Health Center at Eastside Specialty Center in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.