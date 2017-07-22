See All Cardiologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Eugene Yang, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eugene Yang, MD

Dr. Eugene Yang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Yang works at Pelvic Health Center at Eastside Specialty Center in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Yang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sports Medicine Center at Eastside Specialty Center
    3100 NORTHUP WAY, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 22, 2017
    Dr Yang has been my cardiologist for many years and it one of the most competent and capable DRs I have ever seen. I confidently recommend him.
    Eric Willig in Issaquah, WA — Jul 22, 2017
    About Dr. Eugene Yang, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184654782
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University Hospital
    Residency
    • Stanford University Hospital
    Internship
    • Stanford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
