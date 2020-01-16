See All Gastroenterologists in Evanston, IL
Dr. Eugene Yen, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eugene Yen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Yen works at Comprehensive Care Center in Evanston, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Evanston Northwestern Medical Group
    1000 Central St Ste 615, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1530
    NorthShore Medical Group
    2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3000, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 657-1900
    2650 Ridge Ave Ste G221, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 657-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Crohn's Disease
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Enteritis
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Constipation
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Gallbladder Scan
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Function Test
Nausea
pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bile Duct Procedure
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cirrhosis
Coccygeal Pain
Colitis
Collagenous Colitis
Colon Cancer
Colonoscopy
Colorectal Cancer
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Stenting
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Excessive Sweating
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gout
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lymphocytic Colitis
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Manometry
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
Occupational Liver Damage - Benzene
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Pouchitis
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Purpura
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Bowel Enteroscopy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tumor Ablation Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 16, 2020
    Dr. Yen is so kind and caring and truly puts his patients first. He spends time with you and never is in a rush. Very up to date with research. Always listens to his patients concerns.
    — Jan 16, 2020
    About Dr. Eugene Yen, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508944018
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California-San Francisco
    Residency
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
