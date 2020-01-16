Overview

Dr. Eugene Yen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Yen works at Comprehensive Care Center in Evanston, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.