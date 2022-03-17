Overview

Dr. Eugene Yoon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Yoon works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.