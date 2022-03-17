Dr. Eugene Yoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Yoon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugene Yoon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Yoon works at
Locations
National Ambulatory Hernia Institute1837 Sunny Crest Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5831
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would easily give 100 stars if I could! Where do I even start? I could say so many great things about Dr. Yoon. My family and I trust him with our lives. Dr. Yoon diagnosed me with UC and 19 and I am now 22 years old. He has always made me feel heard, never rushed me nor my family then we ask him a million questions and is always determined to make me feel better. I can always count on him to get back to me right away when I have any questions. He is incredibly invested in his patients, he is kind, and incredibly knowledgable. I would recommend him to everyone, he is simply the best!
About Dr. Eugene Yoon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1861618449
Education & Certifications
- UC-Irvine Med Ctr
- Uci Med Center
- Uci Med Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
