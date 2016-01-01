Overview

Dr. Eugene Young, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Young works at Genesis Digestive Disease Group in Zanesville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.