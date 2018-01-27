Dr. Eugenia Abonyi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abonyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugenia Abonyi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugenia Abonyi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Harrisburg, PA.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5570 DERRY ST, Harrisburg, PA 17111 Directions (717) 391-0172
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abonyi?
Very knowledgeable and helpful. She tries to encourage independence rather than dependence in life.
About Dr. Eugenia Abonyi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1760686042
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abonyi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abonyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abonyi has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abonyi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Abonyi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abonyi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abonyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abonyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.