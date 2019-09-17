Dr. Eugenia Blank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugenia Blank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eugenia Blank, MD
Dr. Eugenia Blank, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford.
Dr. Blank works at
Dr. Blank's Office Locations
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates170 Governors Ave Ste 258, Medford, MA 02155 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
I think she is very kind and compassionate woman. I would highly recommend her to anyone suffering with migraines. Her office staff is also very warm and welcoming. The office staff is very knowledgeable about health insurance issues. The office manager checks your insurance and informs you of your coverage.
About Dr. Eugenia Blank, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1922143296
Education & Certifications
- Alleghany General Hospital
- University Of Pittsburgh Med|University Of Pittsburgh/st F|University Y Health Center Of P
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Blank has seen patients for Confusion, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
