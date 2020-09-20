Overview

Dr. Eugenia Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Garcia works at GARCIA EUGENIA MD in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.